Tragedy avoided: Three rescued from car that plunged into water in Gloucester

Firefighters, fishermen and other bystanders helped rescue three people from a car that plunged into the water at a park in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The car plunged into the water at St. Peter's Park in Harbor Cove on Sunday morning.

Two off-duty firefighters on a boat nearby witnessed the crash, and one immediately jumped into the water to help. Their rescue efforts were joined by several local fishermen and other bystanders at the scene.

The pair of off-duty Gloucester firefighters -- Deputy Chief Andrew McRobb and Lt. William Doucette -- called the incident in to dispatch at 10:49 a.m.

Doucette entered the water to help several crew members from Tight Lines, a Gloucester-based lobster boat, who had broken one of the car windows with a hammer to help free the occupants. They worked together with a small group of bystanders to help all three of the car’s occupants out of the vehicle, which had landed upside down in the water.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was driven around granite barriers and over the seawall, where it plunged about 15-20 feet into the water.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and discovered all three occupants were already out of the vehicle but still in the water. The bystanders and off-duty firefighters rendered aid and kept the occupants’ heads above water level.

“Fortunately it was low tide and not high tide,” Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande said in a statement.

All three occupants of the car were hospitalized with varying injuries, and Doucette was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“Lt. Doucette jumped into the water with little regard for his own safety,” LoGrande said. “I’m happy to report that Lt. Doucette is okay after this ordeal. Three people could have easily been lost in Gloucester this morning if not for the bold and decisive actions of these two firefighters and a group of very brave bystanders.”

Gloucester police also responded to the scene and assisted with traffic and crowd control. They are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

A local tow company later removed the vehicle from the water.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped get these three people get out of the vehicle,” Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “If not for all of their selfless efforts, this could have been a tragic day in Gloucester. Instead, this is an inspirational story of our community banding together to help three people in mortal danger. All of these people working together in an emergency makes me proud to be a Gloucester resident.”