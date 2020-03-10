Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
earthquakes

Three Small Earthquakes Recorded in Maine, New Hampshire

The earthquakes were recorded between Sunday and Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey

Generic image of a seismograph.
AFP/Getty Images

According to the United States Geological Survey, three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state's capital.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the coast of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Speak on State’s Coronavirus Preparedness

coronavirus concerns 1 hour ago

Dunkin’ Taking Steps to Address Coronavirus Concerns

Meanwhile, New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakesMaineMount Vernon
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us