Three suspects due in court after attempted carjackings, shooting of police officer in Connecticut

A Waterbury police detective is recovering after he was shot in the upper thigh while investigating attempted carjackings in Waterbury on Thursday night, police said. Three suspects have been arrested and are due in court on Friday.

The Waterbury police department’s auto theft task force and detectives from the vice squad criminal investigation division and the violent crimes task force were investigating attempted carjackings on Chase Avenue and Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Waterbury police said they had good descriptions of the suspects and knew they were armed.

They worked with other departments in the region and there were several attempts to stop the vehicle involved, a stolen white Ford Explorer, but they were not successful, according to Waterbury police.

Then, around 10 p.m., the Explorer was spotted on America Street in the west end of the city.

Two detectives were the first to arrive at the scene and the suspects were trying to flee, police said.

Police were led through backyards to Clairmont Street, where a suspect shot Detective R.J. Sackett, a member of the vice and intelligence unit, in the leg as he was coming around a building, police said.

The officer returned fire at one point, but did not injury any of the suspects, according to police.

Several officers arrived immediately, treated Sackett and brought him to Waterbury Hospital.

Police said Sackett was hired in 2007 and is a highly decorated police officer. He is doing well

Two of the suspects were apprehended within minutes and the third was apprehended within the hour, police said.

One of the three was injured by a police dog at Wilson Street and Sunnyside Avenue after the shooting, according to police.

Police have identified the suspects as 20-year-old Arian Perez-Feliciano, 18-year-old Sydney Reid and 19-year-old Alberto Rodriguez.

Perez-Feliciano is suspected of shooting Sackett and his bond was set at $2 million.

Perez-Feliciano was charged with criminal attempted murder, assault on a police officer, first-degree assault, unlawful discharge, two counts of robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, interfering with an officer, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a high-capacity magazine with an obliterated serial number.

Reid and Rodriguez were charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, interfering with an officer and two counts of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Reid was also charged with two counts of threatening in the first degree and two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit

Rodriguez was also charged with criminal use of a weapon, threatening in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal alteration of a firearm.

Bond for both was set at $1.5 million.