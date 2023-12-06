Dedham

Three taken to hospital after stabbing in Dedham

Dedham police said they were called to Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. and found two female victims with stab wounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday evening.

Dedham police said they were called to Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. and found two female victims with stab wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment; their condition was not immediately clear.

A man who is also believed to be involved was also taken to the hospital, though police did not describe the nature of his injuries.

Dedham police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

