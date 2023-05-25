Three Taken to the Hospital After Crash in Lakeville Involving Trash Truck

A trash truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Lakeville police said the trash truck collided with a passenger car on Bedford Street, near Crooked Lane, around 4:50 p.m. One of the drivers was trapped for nearly an hour and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The trash truck driver was airlifted to Rhode Island Trauma Center. The driver of the car and a passenger in the trash truck were both taken by ambulance to local hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

The crash is under investigation.

