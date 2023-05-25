Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lakeville

Three Taken to the Hospital After Crash in Lakeville Involving Trash Truck

NBC10 Boston

A trash truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Lakeville police said the trash truck collided with a passenger car on Bedford Street, near Crooked Lane, around 4:50 p.m. One of the drivers was trapped for nearly an hour and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The trash truck driver was airlifted to Rhode Island Trauma Center. The driver of the car and a passenger in the trash truck were both taken by ambulance to local hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

The crash is under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lakeville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us