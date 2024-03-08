Three teens charged in Dorchester armed robbery

Three teens have been charged in an armed robbery in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday.

Boston police said they responded to an address on Washington Street for a report of an armed robbery. There they found three suspects - a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and 16-year-old - on the fourth floor. The three took off when they saw officers, according to police.

Investigators caught up with two of the boys in the back of the building and the third a short distance away. Police say they found a loaded gun they believed was involved in the robbery.

The teens were charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, and delinquent to wit; armed robbery. None of them were publicly identified due to their ages. They are expected for arraignment in Dorchester District Court.

