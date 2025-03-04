Three youths arrested after crashing stolen SUV while fleeing police in Salem

Three youths are facing charges after they crashed a stolen SUV while fleeing from police in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

Salem police said they broadcast a be-on-the-lookout around 7:43 p.m. Monday for a 2018 white Kia Soul being driven erratically, with no lights, in the area of Salem Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Broad Street on Sunday.

A short time later, an officer located the vehicle parked on Salem Street. As the officer exited his cruiser, the Kia sped off at a high rate of speed in the direction of Harbor Street. Another responding officer activated their blue lights in an effort to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop.

Less than a minute after that officer attempted to stop the Kia, the SUV crashed in the area of 140 Washington St., rolling over onto its roof across the median.

The occupants of the Kia -- one male juvenile and two female juveniles -- were able to exit the vehicle on their own and were arrested and taken to the police station for booking and a medical evaluation. One was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation and later released.

The male juvenile, who is from Lynn, will be charged with larceny and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, speed greater than reasonable, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, failure to stop for a red light and a passing violation, according to police. The two female juveniles will be charged with larceny and receiving a stolen vehicle.

After booking and medical evaluations, police said all three suspects were released to their parents or guardians.