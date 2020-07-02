Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Flyover

Thunderbirds to Lead Boston Flyover on July 4

A file photo shows the Air Force Thunderbirds flying in formation during graduation ceremonies at the 2016 class of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A file photo shows the Air Force Thunderbirds flying in formation during graduation ceremonies at the 2016 class of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Department of Defense will conduct a flyover through Boston on the Fourth of July.

As part of the "Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution," the department says U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will lead the flyover Saturday afternoon.

Boston officials are warning people that they will be on high alert for illegal fireworks during the Fourth of Jul,y weekend.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 43 mins ago

‘It Smells Absolutely Disgusting': North Attleboro Dumps Roadkill Near Homes

coronavirus 53 mins ago

‘A Huge Relief': Owners of Mass. Businesses in Phase 3 Prepare to Reopen

B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers will also partake in the flyover, as will F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

The aircraft are expected to pass the city's center around 4 p.m., coming from the northeast 1,000 feet above the ground. They will fly over the U.S.S. Constitution and Fenway Park.

The department noted that the event depends on weather and air traffic control.

"The Department of Defense is proud to be part of this celebration of the nation's 244th birthday," the department said in a statement Thursday. "This flyover represents a small part of our military capacity and capability to continue to protect and defend the nation. Homeland defense is our top priority."

This article tagged under:

FlyoverMassachusettsBOSTONDepartment of Defense
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us