Family's tragic loss highlights rising danger of tick-borne illness

As spring temperatures draw more people outdoors, a local family is sharing their heartbreaking story as a stark warning: a single tick bite, from a creature the size of a pin tip, can have devastating and life-altering consequences.

Around this time last year, Kevin Boyce's life took a tragic turn after he was bitten by a black-legged tick.

"He was in the hospital for about 24 days, I think," his sister, Erin Boyce, said. "They had to med flight him from Emerson to MGH."

Erin explained that her brother contracted Powassan virus, a rare but dangerous illness transmitted by the same tick species known for carrying Lyme disease. The insidious nature of these ticks makes them particularly hazardous.

"The issue for most people with a deer tick or black-legged tick is that they're so small they don't even notice them," said Tia Pinney, a senior naturalist with Mass Audubon. "The nymphs are the size of a pinhead and the adults are not much bigger."

Kevin never knew he had been bitten. He began experiencing headaches, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms, which rapidly progressed, ultimately leading to severe brain damage.

"It was horrifying," Erin Boyce said, "but we knew what Kevin would want, so you know, we just had to let him go."

While Powassan virus infection is rare, research indicates that its incidence is increasing, according to Dr. Peter Krause, a senior scientist at the Yale School of Public Health.

"There have been 60 cases in the last 10 years in Massachusetts, so about six a year," Krause said. "If you figure there are about 7 million residents in Massachusetts, it's roughly a one-in-a-million chance of getting this disease."

Despite the low odds, the potential severity makes it a significant concern. Environmental scientists point to climate change as a key factor contributing to the rise in tick populations over the last several decades. With more ticks surviving warmer winters, the risk expands to more people. The Boyce family hopes their experience will spur others to take the threat seriously.

"We want people to know to beware, to be cautious," Erin Boyce said.

This sentiment is echoed by outdoor experts who emphasize proactive measures.

"Be conscious, be aware of tick protection," Pinney said. "Don't fear them, don't fear the outdoor interactions because of them."

Protecting Yourself from Tick-Borne Illnesses:

Experts recommend the following preventative measures when spending time outdoors, especially in wooded or grassy areas: