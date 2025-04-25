Ticks from Maine backyard found to carry bacteria that can cause fever in humans

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have discovered ticks in Maine are carrying a bacteria that can cause life-threatening fever infections in humans.

The researchers, working as part of a program called Project ITCH, found rabbit ticks in a residential backyard carrying Rickettsia sp., a bacteria that can cause spotted fever rickettsioses (SFR), which can be life-threatening in humans. The most common SFR is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which has a death rate of 20-30% if not treated quickly.

Rabbit ticks are found in North and South America and don't generally feed on people like deer ticks or dog ticks. However, researchers say because the ticks feed on rabbits, the bacteria they carry could potentially infect humans through exposure to the animal.

Project ITCH surveys residential properties across New England, aimed at improving tick control. Researchers said the discovery of the new bacteria was an "unexpected bonus" that may help inform owners how to protect their properties in the future.

“While these rabbit ticks don’t feed on people very often, there’s a possibility that they could spill over into systems where people could get exposed. We’re interested in figuring out the nature of this environmental risk," microbiologist Stephen Rich said in a media release.

SPR is typically spread by dog ticks, and cases are rare in New England. Researchers hope that identifying rabbit ticks as a source of the bacteria may lead to a better understanding of how the illness is spread.

Symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever include fever, headache, rash, nausea or vomiting, stomach pain, muscle pain and lack of appetite.

While SPR is rare in New England, other tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease, are more common.