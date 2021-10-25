Local

FENWAY

Tiger Mama in Fenway Will Close; Tiffani Faison to Open New Restaurant in Space

A Halloween drag brunch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, as one last hurrah

By Marc Hurwitz

Facebook/Tiger Mama

A local chef and restaurateur is getting ready to close one of her dining spots, and she will be opening a new restaurant in its space.

Eater Boston is reporting that Tiffani Faison is shutting down Tiger Mama in the Fenway section of Boston this week, with its last official day of service being Friday, October 29, though a Halloween drag brunch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, as well, as one last hurrah. The article mentions that Faison will open an as-of-yet unnamed dining spot in the Brookline Street space sometime next year, while also opening three new food and drink spots at the High Street Place food hall in downtown Boston in 2022 as well, including Bubble Bath, Dive Bar, and Tenderoni's.

The news was confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Faison first opened Tiger Mama in the latter part of 2015, with the restaurant focusing on Southeast Asian cuisine; in addition to that restaurant and the upcoming spots both within the Tiger Mama space and High Street Place, she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand and Orfano, the latter of which is currently closed but plans to open back up next month.

Business Woman and Restauranteur, Tiffani Faison, is everywhere! During COVID-19 she has been a strong voice in supporting local and we totally get why, back in march, The Hub Today’s Anna Rossi got a look at her newest spot and we think you’re going to love it.

The address for Tiger Mama is 1363 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

