Tiki Island in Medford is closing ‘within the month or sooner'

Another old-school Polynesian restaurant is saying farewell to the Greater Boston area.

According to a source, Tiki Island in Medford is getting ready to close down, with a Facebook post from the Middlesex Avenue spot--which offers both Chinese and Polynesian fare--saying the following:

Dear Customers, For the past 40 years, we at Tiki Island Restaurant have had the pleasure of serving our great customers. We are very grateful to have everyone be a part of our journey. Together, we cooked up a lot of fun and sweet memories with many of you. Thank you for the support which has kept us successful from Day One! However, running a restaurant is a very challenging job which demands a lot of attention and efforts to sustain. Although the business is going strong, it is a bittersweet decision that we have decided to retire. Official closing date has not been finalized but is expected to be within the month or sooner.

The post indicates that the space will come under new ownership, though it is not known what the name of the restaurant will be, nor is it known what kind of cuisine it will offer.

A number of other Polynesian spots have shut down locally over the years, including Bali Hai in Lynnfield, Weylu's in Saugus, Makaha in Acton, Imperial Terrace in Quincy, Tiki Hideaway in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, and The South Pacific in Newton.

The address for Tiki Island is 269 Middlesex Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155.





