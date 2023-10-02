Tim Wakefield remembered for selfless dedication to Dana-Farber, Jimmy Fund patients

As thousands of people walked to raise money for cancer care and research at the Jimmy Fund Walk in Boston on Sunday, some tears were shed at the finish line as many learned of the passing of Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield.

"He served as our inaugural Jimmy Fund co-captain which was a role that inspired countless people to take action and rally around our mission," said Rebecca Glavin, the vice president of annual, planned and institutional giving at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

Could not help but think of Tim Wakefield when we ended the @TheJimmyFund walk today at @fenwaypark —he was such a generous person and a kind soul. @RedSox @DanaFarber pic.twitter.com/5zxTqJigN5 — Toni Choueiri, MD (@DrChoueiri) October 1, 2023

The Red Sox Hall of Famer was remembered Sunday not only for his impressive success on the field but also for his tremendous contributions off the field.

"He went above and beyond at every turn. He visited patients, adults and children in our clinics. He spent time with our teens down at Spring Training. He really went the extra mile at every turn," Glavin said.

Tributes poured in from across the country, including from former teammates like David Ortiz, who wrote on Instagram, I can't describe what you mean to me and my family, my heart is broken right now because I will never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you."

Wakefield, who worked as a broadcaster after retiring from baseball, helped raise millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"I think he serves as an incredible role model, an inspiration for so many to have someone with the talent and fame he did to use that fame and leverage that public exposure for the good of all mankind," Glavin said. "He had a big impact..."

The Jimmy Fund said in a statement that Wakefield was selfless in his dedication to the adults and children being treated for cancer at Dana-Farber.

Tim Wakefield was selfless in his dedication to the adults and children being treated for cancer at @DanaFarber. He was our inaugural Jimmy Fund Red Sox co-captain and always went the extra mile. He often visited our adult and pediatric floors, met our teen patients during their… pic.twitter.com/VgtQuDEFsF — The Jimmy Fund (@TheJimmyFund) October 2, 2023

"Our hearts just go out to the Wakefield family, his fans and the Red Sox organization," Glavin said. "This is a big loss."