Tim Walz to speak at firefighter convention in Boston: Watch live at 10 a.m.

The race to the White House is making a stop in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will speak at the International Association of Firefighters Convention in Boston. This is one of the largest labor unions in the country.

Walz's visit comes just a day before he and presidential nominee Kamala Harris will sit down together for their first interview in Georgia during their bus tour of the critical swing state.

Republicans have criticized Harris for her lack of formal interviews.

In the meantime, Harris and former President Donald Trump are getting ready for next month's debate. where the Harris campaign is pushing for mics to be unmuted the entire time.

Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.

"We want that opportunity for the American people to see Donald Trump for who he is, not censored, not muted, but the unfettered guy he is going to be if he becomes president again," Ian Sams, Harris-Walz senior campaign advisor.

As for the Trump campaign, both he and his running mate, JD Vance, are making swings through the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania this week.

Vance stopped at a farm in Michigan focusing on the economy and linking Harris to current economic conditions under President Joe Biden.

"We've got to remind her she's the vice president right now. stop talking about what you're going to do. Stop start talking about what you are going to do right now because you're the vice president," said Vance.

Back in Boston, Walz, a former union member himself, will speak to the firefighters' union at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center later Wednesday morning.