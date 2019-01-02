TIMELINE: Fast-Moving Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Inches of Snow Published at 3:26 pm on January 2, 2019 Published at 3:26 pm on January 2, 2019 16 photos 1/16 2/16 3/16 4/16 5/16 6/16 7/16 8/16 9/16 10/16 11/16 12/16 13/16 14/16 15/16 16/16 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Final Day of Storm Brings Heavy Batches of Snow Top Entertainment Pictures: Stars Shine at Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More Top News Pictures: House to Draft Articles of Impeachment, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled