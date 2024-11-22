TIMELINE, IMPACTS: When and where we could see snow Thanksgiving week

Our pattern has flipped and we now have a “cornucopia” of unsettled weather and precipitation types in our Thanksgiving outlook.

This weekend

A strong low pressure system continues to meander across New England on Friday and through the weekend. By late Saturday into Sunday, the low is over the Canadian Maritimes but will still affect our weather pattern.

On Friday, our scattered rain develops into more steady rain for the evening commute and overnight. This rain spins in from the southeast and offshore, providing Boston with another chance to receive around half an inch of rainfall through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, the showers linger then slowly taper off by the evening. We dry off for southern New England on Sunday, with sunshine and a brisk northwest breeze. Highs will be in the 40s both days this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the mountains, we see snow showers throughout the weekend. Higher elevations will get several inches of a mix to snow through Sunday, with Sunday’s snow developing more from upslope snowfall than the low pressure system.

Tuesday storm

This one is a minor storm late Monday into Tuesday. A low pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes and will remain far enough north of us that it’s a rain event on Tuesday.

Only the far northern mountains may see some snowfall Tuesday night as colder air returns. We dry off Wednesday. Highs remain in the 40s to low 50s through Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving snowstorm?

This one is robust enough that we see some strong signals for a storm moving through. Rain with elevation driven snow late Thursday into Friday.

The track is still very much up in the air, as well as the timing, and we can’t pinpoint specifics, but there could be travel delays on those days. As for snowfall, our probability for 3 inches of snow in 24 hours is pretty strong for this timeframe. Again the snow is in higher terrains.

Stay tuned to our First Alert weather team for more details.