Snow showers are moving through early on, but the accumulation is barely enough to coat the ground in most spots.

We're watching this weak storm ripple through New England during the early part of the day, then quickly scoot offshore this afternoon.

If you're traveling north, the scene is dramatically different. From Burlington, Vermont, to Bangor, Maine, the snow will be steady and occasionally heavy. We're expecting between 5-8 inches there into the early afternoon.

Expect a moderation in temperatures over the next few days, partly due to this weather system. Highs leap back to the middle 30s -- or even 40 on Cape Cod -- Tuesday and hold through the remainder of the week. We're seeing plenty of sun into the first part of the weekend, and by then should be seeing more 40s spread across the Commonwealth.

The pattern is also milder long range into the 1st of the year. An approaching storm system for New Year's Eve/Day will run up against a stubborn high-pressure system. That may give us a prolonged period of showers starting late Sunday or early Monday. Highs settle in the 40s for several days as well.

With the recent cold, many may be thinking it's OK to venture out onto the ponds and lakes in the area during the holidays. Most are likely not safe, and with expected warming in the coming days, those that are marginally safe will become unsafe. Please stay away from thin ice, partial ice, and "it looks OK" ice. Keep pets a safe distance from any frozen water body as well.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah! Safe travels and enjoy!