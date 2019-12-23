Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dixville Notch

Tiny Dixville Notch May Have to Forfeit Midnight Voting

By Kathy McCormack

By Kathy McCormack

Balasms Dixville Notch from Sharon and Todd Purzycki
Sharon and Todd Purzycki

A tiny, isolated community near the Canadian border known for casting ballots just after midnight in presidential elections may need to forfeit that tradition in 2020.

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, has been in the spotlight for years for voting first in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary and then in the November elections. But the attorney general's office said it's currently missing one of the town officers needed to hold balloting come the Feb. 11 primary.

It's not clear if the town will fill the position in time.

This article tagged under:

Dixville NotchNew Hampshire
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us