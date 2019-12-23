Tiny Dixville Notch May Have to Forfeit Midnight Voting

A tiny, isolated community near the Canadian border known for casting ballots just after midnight in presidential elections may need to forfeit that tradition in 2020.

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, has been in the spotlight for years for voting first in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary and then in the November elections. But the attorney general's office said it's currently missing one of the town officers needed to hold balloting come the Feb. 11 primary.

It's not clear if the town will fill the position in time.