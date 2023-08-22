Tips prompt Ana Walshe murder case investigators to search in Peabody

Investigators renewed the search for the body of Ana Walshe, a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Tuesday as police descended on Peabody, prosecutors said.

The search, by the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, didn't yield any information, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

It was prompted by two people "in the Peabody community unconnected to the prosecution of Brian Walshe" who'd contacted investigators to say that the area could be of interest to them.

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe's husband, faces charges including murder and misleading police in the case. The search came a day before a pre-trial hearing for Walshe.