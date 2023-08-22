Peabody

Tips prompt Ana Walshe murder case investigators to search in Peabody

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe's husband, faces charges including murder and misleading police in the case

By Asher Klein

A missing person poster for Ana Walshe at Cohasset police headquarters on Jan. 6, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Investigators renewed the search for the body of Ana Walshe, a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Tuesday as police descended on Peabody, prosecutors said.

The search, by the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, didn't yield any information, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

It was prompted by two people "in the Peabody community unconnected to the prosecution of Brian Walshe" who'd contacted investigators to say that the area could be of interest to them.

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe's husband, faces charges including murder and misleading police in the case. The search came a day before a pre-trial hearing for Walshe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on the Brian/Ana Walshe case

brian walshe Apr 27

New Details in Murder Case Against Missing Cohasset Woman's Husband

Massachusetts Mar 30

Missing Cohasset Woman's Husband Indicted for Murder

Ana Walshe Jan 27

Will Gruesome Google Searches Be Enough to Convict Brian Walshe?

This article tagged under:

PeabodyMassachusetts State PoliceAna Walshebrian walshe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us