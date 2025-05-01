Waterbury

Thefts of vehicle tires and rims on the rise in Waterbury, Connecticut

waterbury police department
Waterbury police are issuing a warning to vehicle owners about a rise in the thefts of rims and tires.

They said they have seen an increase over the past two weeks in in thefts, specifically targeting 2019 to 2024 Honda Accord Sports.

Police are urging drivers to park in well-lit or secure areas.

They said thieves are breaking vehicle windows, especially overnight, to get to wheel lock keys stored in glove compartments.

They recommend drivers use additional wheel locking devices and not leave wheel lock keys inside your vehicle.

If you have a home surveillance system, they urge you to ensure its active because footage might assist law enforcement in identifying those responsible.

If you have any information that could help lead to a suspect, call Sgt. Rodriguez at the Criminal Investigation Bureau 203-574-6941.

