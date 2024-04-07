Tiverton community rallies around RI boy with cancer

A family in Riverton, Rhode Island, was surrounded by community support this weekend as dozens gathered to raise money for a 7-year-old boy battling cancer.

It was a packed gym on Saturday afternoon at Tiverton's Pocasset School as people came out to support St. Philomena 2nd grader Liam Chapman, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

Last November, Liam was complaining of stomach pains, so his family took him to Hasbro Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with leukemia, forever changing all of their lives.

Liam, who loves basketball and could always be found dribbling up his driveway, has not let his diagnosis keep him away from the game he loves.

To help financially support Liam's cancer journey, teammates, friends, family and even strangers joined together for LIAMSTRONG day of play.