Massachusetts

TJ Maxx, Marshalls store workers now wearing body cameras

TJX Companies, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, didn't share its policy of when the cameras are turned on but a spokesperson says video footage is only shared upon request from law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

By Staff Reports

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several retail chains are having some workers wear body cameras — similar to police officers — to help prevent theft.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, says the measure is also meant to keep customers and employees safe.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The parent company, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, didn't share its policy of when the cameras are turned on, but a spokesperson says video footage is only shared upon request from law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

The cameras will only be used by trained employees, according to The Boston Globe.

More Massachusetts news

Pride Month 2 hours ago

This Pride Month, Bellingham man fulfills dream of donating blood: ‘It feels awesome'

Bedford 23 hours ago

Woman shoots and kills her parents outside Bedford home, DA says

Karen Read Jun 6

Key state police investigator returns to stand, jurors hear audio of Karen Read interview

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFramingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us