‘To the Former Occupant, the People Know Who You Are': Mass. Lawmakers React to Trump's 2024 Bid

Lawmakers in Massachusetts are reacting to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he is running for president once again for the 2024 election.

Trump announced his third campaign for the White House Tuesday night from Mar-a-Lago, only a week following a disappointing midterm showing by Republicans.

Mass. Lawmakers Sound Off

Within the 9 o'clock hour Tuesday evening, several lawmakers in the Bay State were already speaking their minds online in response to Trump's announcement. Many of the heavily-Democratic state's legislators were quick to voice their opposition.

"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again," Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said she will work "to make sure Donald Trump loses again in 2024."

"He divided our nation to serve his political ambitions," Trahan tweeted. "He tried to overthrow our democracy when he lost an election. Now, he wants to do it all over again."

Other local lawmakers didn't refer to him by name, like Representative Ayanna Pressley, who addressed her message to "the former occupant."

"The people know who you are and we're never going back," Pressley tweeted.

"We Will Put America First"

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be," Trump said during his announcement.

The former president is still popular with the GOP base. But other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are taking increasingly public steps toward campaigns of their own, raising the prospect that Trump will have to navigate a competitive GOP primary.

Far from the undisputed leader of the party, Trump is now facing criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as an early favorite White House contender.

Even after GOP losses, Trump remains the most powerful force in his party. For years he has consistently topped his fellow Republican contenders by wide margins in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. And even out of office, he consistently attracts thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

The next two years will feature a daily drumbeat of outrages, designed for clicks and cable news. Don’t get distracted. What matters is keeping Donald Trump out of power. And we will. https://t.co/yWS7KaQXHL — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) November 16, 2022

He’s launching his candidacy amid a series of escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments. They include the probe into dozens of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.