A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a third-story window in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police said the child was conscious and alert when they arrived to the address on Houghton Street. The toddler was taken to Mass General Hospital.

The fall was accidental and the child is expected to be OK, police said. Specific details were not immediately available, but police said it seems the fall was broken by something below.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.