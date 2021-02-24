Toddler Found at NH Truck Stop Died of Fentanyl, Police Say; 2 Arrested

Three months after her death at a truck stop in New Hampshire, police have announced what killed a nearly 2-year-old toddler and that two people have been arrested in the case.

The girl died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Londonderry police said Wednesday. First responders rushed her to a hospital and pronounced dead after being found unconscious at the RMX Truck Stop off I-93 on Nov. 16. She was 1 year and 9 months old, and her name has not been released.

Mark Geremia, a 32-year-old from Northfield, New Hampshire, was arrested on 11 charges, including negligent homicide, manslaughter and possession of child pornography, police said Wednesday.

Shawna Cote, a 29-year-old from Tilton, New Hampshire, was arrested on eight charges, the same ones brought against Geremia except the child pornography charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police didn't say what they believe led to the girl's death or how exactly Geremia and Cote are alleged to have been involved.

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to the charges. They were being held on $10,000 bond and had an arraignment scheduled in Rockingham County Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case may contact lead investigator Detective Sergeant Daniel Hurley by emailing dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or calling 603-425-5922, or sent in anonymously by calling the Londonderry Police Department's tip line at 603-425-5999.