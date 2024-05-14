Norwood

Toddler hit by vehicle in Norwood, authorities say

Officials say a crash in Norwood, Massachusetts, sent a young child to the hospital

By Michael Rosenfield

A young boy has serious injuries but will survive after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Norwood, Massachusetts, according to police.

The child was hit near the intersection of Jefferson Drive and Earle Street, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said, adding that he was airlifted to a hospital.

Witnesses say the child was playing on the trunk of an Audi, when the driver of the car started to back up out of a driveway.

The child fell to the ground and was pinned by a tire.

"My daughters ran into the house screaming," said neighborhood resident Ashley DeCosta. "Crying that they witnessed a boy they were playing with run over by a vehicle."

There were many children in the neighborhood playing outside.

"They witnessed the little boy underneath," said DeCosta. "With a tire over his head."

Witnesses say when the driver realized what had happened, she moved forward, freeing the little boy.

"He was screaming and crying because he thought he was going to die," said 10-year-old Sophia DeSouza.

Police say the child had head trauma and injuries to his upper body.

"He got up and ran to his mom," said DeSouza.

Norwood police say the driver is being questioned about what happened, but they have not said if anyone is facing any charges.

