Toddler Hospitalized After Fire at Oxford Day Care Center

A fire broke out at a home day care center in Oxford, Massachusetts, leaving a child with burns

By Joy Lim Nakrin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler was hospitalized with burns after a fire broke out at a home day care center in Oxford, Massachusetts.

The fire took place at a home on Watch Street. The child was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, according to the Massachusetts fire marshal's office.

No information about the child's condition was immediately available.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office, the Oxford Fire Department, state and local police and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

