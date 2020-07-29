Toddler Rushed to Hospital in Taunton After Paramedics Called to Possible Drowning

A young child was taken to a hospital from a home in Taunton, Massachusetts, Wednesday after paramedics received a call for a possible drowning.

The one-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to Morton Hospital from a home on Washington Street near Dinley Avenue, according to the Taunton Fire Department. The toddler's condition wasn't immediately clear.

Paramedics arriving at the scene found police officers had taken the child out of water and were performing CPR, according to the fire department.

No other information was immediately available.