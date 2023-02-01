WATCH: Tom Brady Announces Retirement — ‘For Good'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday morning that he is retiring -- this time for good.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring... for good," he said in the 53-second video, which appeared to be recorded on a beach. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first, so I won't be long winded."

"I think you only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he said, referencing his short-lived retirement in 2022. "So I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me -- my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever -- there's too many," he said, choking back tears. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady's announcement ends any speculation that he'll return for a 24th NFL season. There had been speculation that he would leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he has played for since leaving the Patriots in 2020, and sign with another team like the Miami Dolphins or his hometown San Francisco 49ers. Some had even speculated he could return to the Patriots.

His announcement Wednesday came exactly a year to the day after he announced his retirement in 2022, also on his social media accounts.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote in his 2022 retirement announcement. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life."

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady received a lot of criticism from Patriots fans for his 2022 announcement because it included no mention of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft or Patriots fans.