Boston

Tom Brady popped into Boston's Logan airport to hand out freebies

By Asher Klein

Brady
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tom Brady was back in Boston for business this week, but not on the football field, or even outside of the airport.

The NFL legend was spotted at Logan airport handing out hamburgers, part of a partnership with Delta Airlines and Shake Shack, the fast food chain whose food is now being offered on Delta flights.

Brady got on the PA system and took photos with passengers, according to a promotional video put out by the brands.

Brady joined up with Delta as a partner in 2023, and the airline started offering Shake Shack burgers in first class on longer flights from Boston this December. (The arrangement is now opening up to flights from Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle and New York's LaGuardia airport.)

This article tagged under:

BostonTom BradyFood & DrinkLogan International Airport
