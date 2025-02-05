Tom Brady look-alike contest being held in Boston on Saturday

Time Out Market Boston is hosting a Tom Brady look-alike contest this weekend at its location in the Fenway/Kenmore neighborhood.

The event is scheduled from 2-3 p.m. at the 401 Park Drive food hall.

"Think you've got the GOAT's signature style? Join us for the ultimate Tom Brady Look-Alike Contest at Time Out Market!" the event announcement said.

The contest is free to enter, and the winner gets $200. Runner-ups will win Time Out Market gift cards.

You have to be there at 2 p.m. to sign up, and there will also be a DJ, themed cocktail specials and more. You can also RSVP online.

"Whether you're a Brady double or just a fan, it's your time to shine!" the announcement said.