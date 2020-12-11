Local

Tom Brady

Tom Brady Reportedly Buys $17M Waterfront Lot in Miami for ‘Dream House'

Brady reportedly plans to demolish the current house on the property

International supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her husband Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback, have reportedly bought a $17 million property on the Miami waterfront where they plan to build a "dream home."

The land purchase was first reported by the New York Post's PageSix.

Brady, who headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, and Bündchen "plan to demolish the current house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, California, that they sold to Dr. Dre," according to the Post.

This story first appeared in the Boston Business Journal.

