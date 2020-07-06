Tom Brady's Lifestyle Brand Collected at Least $350K in PPP Money

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's performance lifestyle brand recently sought a financial lifeline from the federal government.

TB12 Inc. received between $350,000 and $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to federal data published Monday. It was not disclosed how many jobs would be saved thanks to the money, which was disbursed through Cambridge Savings Bank.

The program has been the federal government's primary COVID-19 relief vehicle for small businesses.

