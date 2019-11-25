Tom Brady Can’t Help But Laugh About Patriots’ Depleted Offense

Tom Brady's frustrations with the New England Patriots' underperforming offense this season have been well-documented, and they aren't unfounded.

The offense has had to deal with its fair share of injuries to go along with plenty of turnover at the wide receiver position. Brady has been the one constant on that side of the ball, helping New England to a 10-1 record despite the less-than-ideal circumstances.

During Brady's appearance Monday on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Gray read a social media post to the 42-year-old quarterback that lists all of the hits the Pats offense has taken this season.

"Gronk gone," Gray said. "[Chris] Hogan gone. [Antonio Brown] gone. [Josh] Gordon gone. [James] Develin gone. [N'Keal] Harry out half the season. [Mohamed] Sanu injured. [Phillip] Dorsett injured. Backup offensive line. No time to throw, no running game. The haters say, 'what's wrong with Tom Brady?'"

After a laugh, Brady responded as always with a diplomatic answer.

"Well I would say the guys I'm in there with and playing with are fighting hard and they're battling," Brady said. "I love being out there with them. I've had a lot of challenges over the course of my career, our team has. We're not listening to anyone outside of our locker room. We're ignoring the noise. I'm proud of our record, we're 10-1. We've got 53 guys on our roster. It's the ultimate team sport, T-E-A-M."

After the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady made it a point to praise his rookie wide receivers for stepping up with the team shorthanded.

Next up for the Pats is a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans. Brady will hope to have both Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett back in action after the two wideouts missed the Cowboys game with injuries.

