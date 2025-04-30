TooHot will soon be opening in Cambridge's Harvard Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new Chinese restaurant is coming to the heart of Cambridge.

A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston mentions that TooHot is opening soon in Harvard Square, with an earlier Cambridge Day article stating what Leah tells us, that Han Wang--who runs Noah's Kitchen in Brookline--is behind the upcoming spot, and like Noah's, it will focus on Sichuan fare. An opening date has not been given as of yet for TooHot, with its website simply saying that it is coming soon.

Noah's Kitchen is known for such options as handmade dumplings, noodle dishes, cumin lamb, spicy popcorn chicken, and sauteed whole fish.

The address for the upcoming TooHot is 18 Elliot Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website will be at https://toohot.kitchen/

