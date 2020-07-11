Top Adviser to RI Governor Resigns After DUI Arrest

A top adviser to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has resigned after he was charged with driving under the influence.

Daniel Connors, a former Democratic state lawmaker who rose to become Senate majority leader, was pulled over by Narragansett police on Wednesday.

Raimondo confirmed the resignation Friday.

Connors’ attorney, state Rep. Chris Millea, said his client admits he made a mistake and has accepted responsibility.

Police say the 44-year-old Connors, of Cranston, was pulled over after he was observed driving in and out of the emergency breakdown lane and almost striking a police vehicle.