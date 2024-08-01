WATCH: Top five Olympics moments from New England athletes so far

Many Olympians competing in Paris this year have ties to New England, and they have showed up and showed out.
Here are the best five moments from the first few days of the competition.
Gymnastics: Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard
Everyone's been talking about Stephen Nedoroscik's pommel horse routine that helped the U.S. men's team win bronze on Monday. The Worcester native's event was the last of the team final.
Monday's victory was the first time Team USA won a medal in this event since 2008. And another Massachusetts native played a big part in the success.
Frederick Richard, who is from Stoughton, performed in four events: floor, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bars. He finished 15th in the individual men's competition.
Rugby: Ilona Maher and Kristi Kirshe
The U.S. women's rugby team beat Australia in a last-minute upset on Tuesday night to claim the bronze medal. Two New Englanders, Ilona Maher and Kristi Kirshe, helped lead the team to victory.
Maher, who is known for her positive videos on social media, shared a heartfelt moment after the win. Similarly, Kirshe said that it was a life-changing moment for all of them.
Swimming: Kieran Smith
Kieran Smith helped Team USA win silver in the men's 4 x 200 meter swim. This is the Ridgefield, Connecticut native's second Olympic Games and second medal after winning bronze in the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
Men's basketball: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum
Team USA's basketball team has dominated both games they've played so far. And a quarter of the team plays for the Boston Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum.
The team won 111-84 against Serbia on Sunday, where Holiday scored 15 points to secure the title, but Tatum didn't log any play time.
The Celtics star did make it out on the court Tuesday when the team won 103-86 against South Sudan but we saw more from his teammates -- White scored 10 points and Holiday scored five.
Women's basketball: Diana Tausari, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas
Additionally, a quarter of the women's team has ties to Connecticut. Diana Tausari, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier are UConn alumni and Alyssa Thomas currently plays for the Connecticut Sun.
They secured a win against Japan on Monday with a score of 102-76, where Stewart led the team to victory. She scored 22 points and had eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
They will play Belgium Thursday afternoon.
Fencing: Lauren Scruggs
Harvard fencer Lauren Scruggs had a history-making moment during fencing foil individual finals, winning a silver medal when she lost to teammate Lee Kiefer in the final. She was the first New England athlete to earn some hardware in Paris.