Top high schools in Mass. ranked: See where your school lands in new list

US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best high schools in each state, and a Boston high school took the top spot in the Bay State.

Boston Latin School was ranked number one on the ranking of Massachusetts schools, followed by the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley and the Bromfield School in Harvard.

The listing analyzed about 25,000 public high schools around the country, and ranked about 18,000 of them, taking into account factors like college readiness, state assessment scores, graduation rates and underserved student performance.

The top spot across the entire country went to The Early College at Guildford, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There were 348 Massachusetts schools that made the rankings — none of which were included in the top 10 nationwide list.

Here are the top 10 high schools in Massachusetts:

Boston Latin School — Boston

Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School — Hadley

The Bromfield School — Harvard

Sturgis Charter Public School — Hyannis

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School — Dover

Lexington High School — Lexington

Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School — Marlborough

Belmont High School — Belmont

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School — Acton

Weston High School — Weston

Here's the complete ranking of Massachusetts high schools.