Top Things to Do During Vacation Week in New Hampshire

School vacation week is around the corner, but it’s easy to stay busy and entertained if you know where to go.

Whether you're hoping to experience the outdoors or stay warm inside, there are many things to do in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles

Tucked away in New Hampshire’s North Country is a winter phenomenon that draws tourists from around the world. The Ice Castles in North Woodstock are a magical experience, built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. They include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, ice-carved tunnels, fountains, a frozen throne and even a horse-drawn carriage.

It all started when founder Brent Christensen carved an ice cave in his yard to get his kids out of the house during long winters in Utah. It was a hit, and the idea has since evolved into a family-friendly attraction with six locations across North America.

In New Hampshire, a team of up to 40 ice artisans start their work in September, growing icicles on what they call an “ice farm.” Those icicles are then planted into the structure that eventually becomes a two-acre castle made entirely of ice.

Tickets are available Monday-Saturday and start at $16.99 for general admission.

Skiing

Nothing says winter in New England like hitting the slopes, and there are plenty of options.

The Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods offers 464 acres of skiing and snowboarding — enough to keep any skier busy. At the Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, skiers can choose from three different peaks. Anyone traveling North may want to check out the Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. At Mount Sunapee in Newbury, skiers of all experience levels can find a trail that works for them. To experience the highest ski area summit in New Hampshire, visit Cannon Mountain in Franconia.

Courtesy of Mount Washington Resort

Hiking

If you are hoping to stay outdoors but are not looking to ski, a winter hike might be for you. All of the locations below offer hikes for all experience levels and breathtaking views.

Mount Major in Alton offers a family-friendly hike with a panoramic view of Lake Winnipesaukee. The Lonesome Lake Hut in Franconia has an easy-to-moderate trail with views of the lake and Franconia Ridge. A hike at Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey includes a beautiful look at the Boston skyline. If you are looking for a challenge, Mount Chocorua in Albany offers a unique, rocky summit that overlooks surrounding lakes. The main trail at Blue Job Mountain in Stafford is a steady climb for new hikers that has a view of the Atlantic Ocean on a clear day.

Museums

Looking to avoid the cold vacation week?

At Bretton Woods' New England Ski Museum, you can experience the history of skiing without stepping onto a slope. In Manchester, the Currier Museum of Art features European and American paintings from artists like Picasso and Monet. The SEE Science Center in Bedford features hands-on exhibits. In Londonderry, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire brings history to new heights. The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover and the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene offer interactive exhibits that allow children to explore their interests.