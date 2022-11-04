Mass. Is Getting Its 1st Topgolf: Here's Where and When It Will Arrive

Topgolf, the popular chain of gamified driving ranges, is expanding into New England next year with a location just off Interstate 95 south of Boston.

The location in Canton will have 90 heated hitting bays across three levels, the company announced Friday.

Where traditional driving ranges are often buttoned-up practice spaces for golfers, Topgolf lets players take part in games where they earn points by aiming for targets down range. The venues also offer food and play music .

Topgolf's dozens of locations stretch across the country, but the closest to New England is currently in Long Island, New York. Another location is on the way in Cranston, Rhode Island, the company announced in July.

Fenway Park has hosted pop-up Topgolf events, including this week.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement.

The company said the Canton venue, due to be completed in late 2023 on the former site of a Cumberland Farms facility for manufacturing and distribution, will create about 400 jobs in the community.

Calling it a "hole-in-one for Canton," Select Board Chair John Connolly said in a statement that the "project will have a significant economic impact to the town" through the boost to jobs and taxes.