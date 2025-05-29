The Town of Topsfield could be out around $24,000 after vandals damaged expensive equipment at a park and stole speed radar off the street, police said Thursday.

Topsfield police are investigating the two cases, which both happened in the last week.

In the first, police say someone poured stone dust into two automatic lawn mowers used at Pye Brook Park, which destroyed the electronics in the equipment. Repair may be impossible, and the cost to replace them could be up to $20,000.

In a separate case, someone stole a speed radar sign off Surrey Lane. That could cost up to $4,000 to replace.

"These items are often funded through grants and cannot be easily replaced within the current budget, making it unlikely that they will be replaced anytime soon, if at all," police wrote in a post on Facebook.

The cases are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police.