Topsfield

Equipment vandalism, theft could cost Topsfield $24K, police say

Police say grant money pays for some of this equipment and it may be hard to replace with the current budget

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic Police Generic Lights Generic Police Lights
NBC10 Boston

The Town of Topsfield could be out around $24,000 after vandals damaged expensive equipment at a park and stole speed radar off the street, police said Thursday.

Topsfield police are investigating the two cases, which both happened in the last week.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In the first, police say someone poured stone dust into two automatic lawn mowers used at Pye Brook Park, which destroyed the electronics in the equipment. Repair may be impossible, and the cost to replace them could be up to $20,000.

In a separate case, someone stole a speed radar sign off Surrey Lane. That could cost up to $4,000 to replace.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"These items are often funded through grants and cannot be easily replaced within the current budget, making it unlikely that they will be replaced anytime soon, if at all," police wrote in a post on Facebook.

The cases are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

More Massachusetts news

Karen Read 4 hours ago

Recap: Prosecution rests its case in Karen Read murder trial, defense up next

Harvard University 6 hours ago

Harvard holds commencement while facing Trump administration pressure

Market Basket 6 hours ago

What does renewed family drama mean for Market Basket shoppers?

This article tagged under:

Topsfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us