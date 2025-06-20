‘Cool and exciting': Topsfield teen meets Tom Brady during Fanatics Fest

It was a wish come true for a 13-year-old from Topsfield, Massachusetts, as he met up with some of the biggest names in sports - and it all started with a phone call.

Patriots legend Tom Brady first chatted with Tanner Dikan to tell him he was headed to Fanatics Fest in New York City. It was all part of a plan put together by Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

But better yet, Tanner got to meet the GOAT in person on Friday, the pair spotted walking around during the event. It was all part of a wish being granted by Make-A-Wish and Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish.

Brady gifted Tanner two signed jerseys, a football and a magnet and gave him some tips on what to look for during the event. They also played a game of catch.

"It's really exciting but also really stressful," Tanner's dad said ahead of the big moment. "He's very anxious about meeting some of his heroes."

Tanner said the moment was "cool and exciting," and he would have big updates for his friends back home.

"I will tell them that I caught a one-handed catch by Tom Brady," Tanner said with a grin, noting that the pass was "a little off," but he still caught it.

Tanner, who battles a rare form of a respiratory disorder, is a big sports fan and was also planning to meet up with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edleman.

Fanatics Fest runs through the weekend at the Javits Center.