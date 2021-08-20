Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Clinton

A tornado touched down Thursday in Clinton, Massachusetts, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The strong wind caused extensive damage, with downed trees, wires and fences toppled over. Neighbors on Beech Street said they received tornado warnings on their phone, then it happened in a flash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"All of a sudden it started pouring, and I am running around closing windows, I look out front and this tree just went down," resident Diane Trinque said. "It was the craziest, scariest thing I have ever experienced."

Regarding today's possible tornadoes:



1) Tornado confirmed in Clinton, MA. Details are still being worked on & should be available tomorrow.

2) We plan to survey damage in Thompson, CT tomorrow to confirm a second tornado. Likewise, we hope to have more details tomorrow. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2021

Neighbors suspected it was a hurricane Thursday, but the confirmation came from the National Weather Service officially late Thursday night. Surveillance video from a neighbor taken during the height of the storm shows how strong the wind was.

"At first it was just wind, no big deal," Jon Pohannon said. "All of a sudden the wind started picking up really loud, you know what, get to the basement, don't take chances."

Crews started removing trees and restoring power Thursday. Some debris was still visible Friday morning, but neighbors said they were just glad everyone was ok.

"Nobody got hurt that I know of in the area. We are all pretty lucky," Pohannon said.