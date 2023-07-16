Tornado touched down in Massachusetts on Sunday morning

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in central Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

The tornado touched down just before 11 a.m. in North Brookfield, west of Worcester, and had a path of 2 miles in length. There were no injuries or damage to homes. The only damage it caused was to trees in the area, with the most concentrated damage along Ryan Road.

A half dozen tornado warnings were issued on Sunday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

We can confirm an EF-0 tornado in North Brookfield MA. 2 mile path length. Only damage to trees in the area. Occurred just before 11am. pic.twitter.com/0G5Wz5athM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2023

An EF-0 tornado is the weakest type of tornado, causing minor damage with estimated winds of 65-85 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, there were several eyewitnesses, though none of them saw the actual funnel.

"One eyewitness was in an auto body shop and reported strong winds making the garage door bow inward. Another eyewitness, the Fire Chief for North Brookfield, saw debris lofted in the air. A third eyewitness described chaotic swirling as the tornado passed by."

The tornado is estimated to have touched down just east of the North Brookfield Wastewater Center, before traveling about 2 miles to the northeast before ending east of the intersection of Ryan and Hillsville roads.

Sunday's storms have caused widespread flooding and damage across New England. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the region through Sunday night.