solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 2024: Watch live coverage from 12-4 p.m.

Northern New England is expected to be one of the best places to view the big event

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage of the total solar eclipse throughout the day on Monday.

Starting at 12 p.m., you can watch live streaming coverage of NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth's eclipse coverage in the video player above, or on NBC10 Boston's YouTube page.

Then at 2 p.m., you can watch NBC Boston News' coverage of the eclipse here in New England below, on NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel or on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumor and our other streaming platforms.

Also from 2-4 p.m., NBC News will air a special report on the eclipse, which you can watch here or in the player below:

This article tagged under:

solar eclipseNew HampshireMaineVermont
