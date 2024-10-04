Tour guides feel ‘targeted' by Salem's noise ordinance this Halloween season

Halloween excitement is building in Salem, Massachusetts, but the city is trying to make sure the sound isn't.

A new noise ordinance is in effect during the busy Halloween season, prohibiting sound above 68 decibels from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Tour guides in the popular Halloween destination are expressing their frustration that they are no longer allowed to use microphones and speakers.

"I can't shout all day, every day, for the entire month," said tour guide Jeffrey Lilley of Salem Uncovered. "That's going to be damaging to my voice."

Speaking with NBC10 Boston Wednesday, Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo stood by the restrictions.

"We establish these regulations for public safety reasons," he said. "It's very challenging for our police and fire and medical services to be able to provide assistance to people and provide directions to people when necessary if the noise level is such that they're unable to get through."

The city will issue fines between $50 and $200 for noise violations.

"We are afraid there's going to be lots of bad reviews, people saying 'I couldn't hear,'" said Witch City Walking Tours owner Beth Crowley. "We are feeling like we are being really targeted as tour guides."

"It's my business. I can't close my business, so I'll have to figure out a way to operate, either around it, or take the fine," said Lilley.

On Nov. 1, city officials plan to evaluate whether the noise ordinance worked before deciding whether to reinstate it next October.