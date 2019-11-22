VIDEO: Tow Truck Driver Plunges Into Flooded Sinkhole on Cape Cod

A tow truck driver fell into a flooded sinkhole while trying to tow a car that hit a fire hydrant on Cape Cod early Friday morning.

Police said the sinkhole formed sometime before 2:10 a.m. when the car crashed into a fire hydrant on Williams Avenue. The incident caused flooding on the road.

Video shows the tow truck driver attempting to get the car onto a flatbed truck when he steps into the sinkhole, falling into water up to his neck. The man can be seen grabbing onto the open car door as he struggles to get out of the sinkhole.

Police say both the driver and tow driver were uninjured.

Williams Ave. between MacArthur Blvd. and the entrance to Lilly Pond Overlook Condos was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

The Bourne Water District was working to repair the damage.

It was unclear what caused the car to crash.