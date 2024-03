A tow truck driver was struck by a car in Bedford New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say the incident happened at around 7:55 a.m. while the tow truck driver was assisting at a scene on the Everett Turnpike.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

