The town of Norwood, Massachusetts, declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening over heavy rain and flash flooding that caused the closure of a local hospital.

A hotline has been set up for anyone looking for information on a patient of Norwood Hospital after it was evacuated and closed in a storm Sunday night. It is 781-769-4000, according to a statement from the town.

The storm also caused significant damage across the town, and property owners who saw significant damage will be able to email with a description of the damage, the town said. That email is managers@norwood.gov, and residents are asked to give their address, phone number and a short description the damage. Anyone who can't email can leave information at 781-352-2363.

With help from state and federal officials, the town is looking into what resources it can use to help Norwood residents who were affected by storm damage, the town's statement said.

Major flooding forced Norwood Hospital to close temporarily Monday.

Norwood administrators are also working to help Norwood Hospital, from which at least 100 patients were eventually evacuated, reopen as quickly as possible, they said.

It's still not clear why the hospital flooded, or when it will reopen.

The storm turned some Norwood streets into rivers, rising at least four feet high, according to photos from the basement of one local framing store and gallery.

It was the first Flash Flood Emergency issued by the National Weather Service in Boston since 2014, when Fall River saw significant flooding due to Tropical Storm Arthur.