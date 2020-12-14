Toys From Movie Set Donated to Worcester Movie Prop Shop

A Worcester movie prop shop has turned into Santa’s workshop.

Westerman’s Restaurant Equipment and Prop House just received hundreds of toys of all shapes and sizes from a movie that just wrapped up filming.

The movie features a scene with a toy store. Once filming ended, the crew was looking to unload the items to a good cause.

Hundreds of new toys from a MA movie that just wrapped now heading to deserving kids in Central MA just in time for #Christmas pic.twitter.com/uIfiAZk5MJ — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) December 14, 2020

Dan Diaz, Westerman’s manager, took the toys and is working with the Worcester Police Department and Veterans Inc. to donate them to pre-selected children.

Toys will be handed out during a socially distant drive thru toy drive Saturday.

“They’re able to get a list of names, I believe they have over 500 children’s names and they’ll coordinate which families come here at certain times and we’ll be able to at that point safely do a curbside donation," said Diaz.

If you’d like to contribute to include more children, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys daily from 8a.m. to 4p.m. until Friday at 36 Suffolk St. in Worcester.